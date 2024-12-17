Published 17:35 IST, December 17th 2024
5 Warning Signs Of Heart Attack You Must Know That Appear In Your Eyes
Behavioural and environmental risks contribute to the increasing rates of heart attacks and strokes. Check out the warning signs you'd notice in your eyes.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Did you know that four out of five Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) deaths are caused due to heart attacks and strokes? As per the World Health Organization (WHO), there are about 17.9 million causes of death due to CVD.
What are the causes leading up to heart attack?
In a publication issued by WHO, some important behavioural risk that causes that lead to heart attack and stroke is because of an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise or movement, and usage of tobacco and alcohol.
There can be instances where individuals with a healthy diet and no behavioural issues still experience heart attacks or strokes. This can often be attributed to environmental factors, such as air pollution, which significantly impact cardiovascular health.
Know these warning signs in your eyes that lead up to a heart attack?
As per Eye Physicians And Surgeons by Dr. H. Strungaru And Associates, these are five warning signs of heart attack that appear in your eyes before leading up to that tragic moment:
- The first sign of an impending heart attack is noticing a yellow deposit or yellowish tint also known as Drusen that builds up under the retina in the eye.
- If you have rings around the Cornea also known as arcus senilis, it is a sign of high cholesterol, as per Eye Physicians And Surgeons.
- A mark on the eyes is caused due to blocked blood vessels that serve the eyes. You’d often see these marks in someone who has experienced an eye stroke.
- If you have a yellow pump on your eyelids, it is a sign that your ‘bad’ cholesterol is very high resulting in Xanthelasma.
- When you spot red or white colour on your retina it means that you’re suffering from a blocked retinal artery
Updated 17:41 IST, December 17th 2024