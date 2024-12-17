5 Warning Signs Of Heart Attack You Must Know That Appear In Your Eyes

Did you know that four out of five Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) deaths are caused due to heart attacks and strokes? As per the World Health Organization (WHO), there are about 17.9 million causes of death due to CVD.

What are the causes leading up to heart attack?

(Yellow pumps on your eyelid is a warning sign of heart attack. Image: Pexels)

In a publication issued by WHO, some important behavioural risk that causes that lead to heart attack and stroke is because of an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise or movement, and usage of tobacco and alcohol.

There can be instances where individuals with a healthy diet and no behavioural issues still experience heart attacks or strokes. This can often be attributed to environmental factors, such as air pollution, which significantly impact cardiovascular health.

(Human heart. Image: Pexels)

Know these warning signs in your eyes that lead up to a heart attack?

As per Eye Physicians And Surgeons by Dr. H. Strungaru And Associates, these are five warning signs of heart attack that appear in your eyes before leading up to that tragic moment: