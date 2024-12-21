Are You Eating Too Much Sugar? Know 5 Warning Signs Your Body Is Giving You

It’s the undeniable truth that we all grew up indulging in sugar. For many, the idea of cutting it out completely in adulthood feels unimaginable. However, taking conscious steps to prioritize your health is essential.

If you’re unsure whether you’re consuming too much sugar, your body often provides clear warning signs. These indicators shouldn’t be ignored, as they highlight when it’s time to make changes to your diet.

(Are You Eating Too Much Sugar? Image: Pexels)

Major warning signs you’re eating too much sugar

Weight gain and increased hunger: Excessive sugar consumption can lead to weight gain. This happens because sugar lacks a lasting satiating effect, causing glucose levels to spike and crash, leaving you feeling hungry and craving more.

Breakouts and skin issues: Overindulging in sugar can cause your skin to break out. Dr. Lela Ahlemann, a specialist in dermatology and nutritional medicine, once explained to Vogue : “When we eat sugar, not only does the insulin level rise, but also a hormone in the blood called insulin-like growth factor 1, or IGF-1 for short. Together with insulin, this IGF-1 stimulates the sebaceous glands and excessive keratinisation in the area of the sebaceous glands, which is why they become clogged, leading to pimples and inflammation.”

: “When we eat sugar, not only does the insulin level rise, but also a hormone in the blood called insulin-like growth factor 1, or IGF-1 for short. Together with insulin, this IGF-1 stimulates the sebaceous glands and excessive keratinisation in the area of the sebaceous glands, which is why they become clogged, leading to pimples and inflammation.” Mood swings: Consuming too much sugar can result in mood fluctuations. Sugar spikes your blood glucose levels, triggering an insulin surge. Repeated fluctuations between high and low blood sugar levels can leave you feeling irritable and fatigued.

Premature skin aging: Excess sugar can stiffen collagen fibres in your skin, accelerating their degeneration. This can lead to premature aging and a loss of skin elasticity.

Weakened immune system: Overconsumption of sugar can compromise your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight infections and leaving you more vulnerable to illnesses.

(Are You Eating Too Much Sugar? Image: Pexels)