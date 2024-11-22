'Parveen Babi Was Afraid Of Receiving Mental Health Aid': Kabir Bedi

With stardom, wealth, and fandom comes the burden of being perfect in every aspect of their life, Bollywood celebrities face that pressure as part of their daily lives. Once you're a public figure, your life becomes open-ended with multiple values assigned to every move that's been captured by shutterbugs, making mental health a serious topic of discussion.

Famous among Europeans for starring in Sandokan, Kabir Bedi recalls reluctance he faced when he suggested Parveen Babi to seek medical help.

When Kabir Bedi wanted Parveen Babi to receive mental health treatment?

In conversation with Digital Commentary, Bedi discussed the challenges he faced in supporting Babi as her condition worsened.

Bedi recalled how, after the success of his television series Sandokan, he and Babi traveled to Italy and then London, where he noticed a noticeable decline in her mental health. “I could see that her condition was getting worse,” Bedi said.

Concerned, he urged Babi to seek treatment, but she resisted. “I knew that if she didn’t take treatment, her condition might deteriorate further,” he added. This tension ultimately led to their separation. Bedi clarified that it was Babi who chose to end their relationship.

“She left me because she was afraid, I would force her into treatment,” Bedi said. He mentioned that individuals struggling with paranoia often fear being judged or misunderstood, especially in the public eye. Babi, he said, feared that seeking help would endanger her career.

This heartfelt revelation highlights the often-unseen pressures of being a public figure, where concerns about mental health and career can become deeply intertwined.

The first step to helping a partner battling mental health issues is wearing the cloak of no-judgement.

Simple way to approach a partner facing mental health issues

Initiate a dialogue with sensitivity: Phrases that show compassion, and empathy towards the other like, "I've been thinking about you and wondering how you are," or "I care about you and want to be here for you," might prove useful.

No threats approach: Never give an ultimatum to your special friend with extreme end scenarios which could unnecessarily prove triggering to their already dipping mental health. A simple concern could possibly get them to actually feel relieved.