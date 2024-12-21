Published 07:33 IST, December 21st 2024
Safeguard Yourself From These Seasonal Diseases
There are certain diseases which are seasonal and proliferate based on the present state of climate conditions. Know how to protect yourself from these.
The varying nature of diseases are so vast that it encapsulates ailments pertaining to acute, chronic, and sporadic health concerns. However, there are certain diseases which are seasonal, and are known to proliferate based on the present state of climate conditions.
With winter in full swing in India, let's have a look at which diseases are likely to be a cause of worry, and why.
Pneumonia
One of the most concerning winter ailments is pneumonia, a serious lung infection that often results from bacterial invasions like RSV or even Covid-19. Symptoms typically include fever, a productive cough, and body aches. Pneumonia can escalate quickly, particularly in older adults and those with pre-existing conditions, making timely medical attention crucial.
Sinusitis
Cold weather and seasonal allergies can irritate the sinuses, leading to sinusitis. This condition causes severe congestion, headaches, and facial pain, which often worsens with coughing or sneezing. While generally not dangerous, sinusitis can significantly affect quality of life during winter months.
Conjunctivitis
While respiratory illnesses are common in winter, conjunctivitis (or "pink eye") is another risk. This highly contagious condition can be triggered by viruses that cause the common cold, flu, or Covid-19. Redness, itching, and discharge are telltale signs, making it important to take preventive measures to avoid spreading the infection.
Norovirus
Unlike most winter illnesses that affect the respiratory system, norovirus targets the digestive system. It causes symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, spreading quickly in close-contact settings. The illness can lead to dehydration, so staying hydrated is essential.
Prevention tips
To avoid these seasonal illnesses, experts recommend a few simple yet effective precautions:
Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
Regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces like doorknobs and countertops.
Avoid sharing personal items such as cups or towels.
Stay home if you're feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water and use hand sanitizers.
Consider wearing a mask, especially around vulnerable individuals.
