Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:14 IST, January 10th 2025

21-Year-Old Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry in UP's Shamli

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry demand in Shamli district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
21-year-old woman strangled to death over dowry in Shamli | Image: PTI

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry demand in Shamli district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Kandhla town of the district on Thursday evening, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the police have registered a case against Muskan's husband Shahrukh, his brothers Javed and Farukh, and their parents Majeed and Shakila.

"All the accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them," Singh said.

The complaint, lodged by the victim's brother, alleges that Muskan was married to Shahrukh three months ago.

"Since the marriage, the in-laws had been demanding additional dowry, and when the demands were not met, Muskan was strangled to death," the police officer said.

The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:14 IST, January 10th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: