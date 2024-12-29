5 Big Records That India Broke in 2024

New Delhi: India has made remarkable strides in 2024, setting new records and achieving significant milestones in various fields, from sports to technology and defense. Here’s a look at the five standout achievements:

1. India’s Paralympic Success in Paris 2024

India’s Paralympic contingent achieved its best-ever performance at the Paris 2024 Games, securing 29 medals—7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze.

This historic achievement saw India finishing 18th on the overall medal table, surpassing previous records and establishing the country as a rising force in para-sports.

2. FDI Inflows Cross $1 Trillion, Cementing India’s Investment Position

India has crossed a major milestone, with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows totaling over $1 trillion. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India’s cumulative FDI, including equity, reinvested earnings, and other capital, stands at $1,033.40 billion.

Mauritius, Singapore, and the U.S. were the top investors, with significant inflows into sectors such as services, telecommunications, software, and pharmaceuticals. This marks India as a key global investment destination, with a 119% increase in FDI over the past decade.

3. Record-Breaking Growth in Indigenous Defence Production

India’s defense sector achieved a monumental 16.7% growth in indigenous production, reaching Rs 1,26,887 crore in FY 2023-24.

This growth, the highest in value terms to date, reflects the success of government policies and initiatives aimed at self-reliance.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) played a key role, contributing 79.2% of total defense production. The government is now targeting Rs 3 lakh crore in defense production by 2029.

4. India Becomes World’s Second Largest Mobile Producer

In a significant leap forward, India has become the world’s second-largest mobile producer, surpassing several global players.

The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) reported that India’s mobile phone manufacturing value surged 21-fold over the past decade, from Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 4.1 lakh crore in FY24. By the end of FY24, India is expected to meet 97% of its domestic mobile demand, with exports reaching Rs 1,20,000 crore.

5. World Record for Largest Human Waving of the Tricolour

India made history at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI), breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest human waving of the national flag.