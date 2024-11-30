5 People Arrested for Misbehaving with Teachers and Students at Jammu School

Jammu: Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.

The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.

Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.