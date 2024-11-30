Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 5 People Arrested for Misbehaving with Teachers and Students at Jammu School

Published 07:49 IST, November 30th 2024

5 People Arrested for Misbehaving with Teachers and Students at Jammu School

Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5 people booked for misbehaving with teachers, students in Jammu school | Image: PTI/Representative

Jammu: Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.

The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.

Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.

This decisive action underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions, the officials noted. 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:49 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.