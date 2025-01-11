Search icon
  AAP-Da-E-Azam: BJP's Poster On Kejriwal In Mughal-King Attire Goes Viral

Published 15:47 IST, January 11th 2025

AAP-Da-E-Azam: BJP's Poster On Kejriwal In Mughal-King Attire Goes Viral

In the run-up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections slated in February, the BJP has sharpened its attack on the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP-Da-E-Azam: BJP's Poster On Kejriwal In Mughal-King Attire Goes Viral | Image: X

New Delhi: In the run-up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections slated in February, the BJP has sharpened its attack on the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the issue of corruption, the BJP, on Saturday, launched a song "Sheesh Mahal Aapda Failane Walon Ka Adda" and a poster titled "Aapda-e-Azam" during a press conference held by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

"The person who came to power for a change and to take care of Delhi, modified his own character and behaviour. Delhi people are looking for development while Kejriwal is abusing them for asking questions," Sachdeva said.

He said that the released song narrated the story of Kejriwal's "corruption" and the "Sheesh Mahal" that was readied with taxpayers' money.

"Sheesh Mahal" is a political moniker used by the BJP for 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow occupied earlier by Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister to accuse him of "corruption".

The AAP has hit back at the BJP citing expenditure on the residence and plane used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi attacked Kejriwal recently in the "Parivartan Rally" at Rohini, over "Sheesh Mahal" and dubbed AAP as "Aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, giving a call to replace it with BJP in power.

The "Aapda-e-Azam" showed Kejriwal's photoshopped image in an imperial Mughal attire.

"People used to go to have a look at the palaces of the Mughals during their rule. The Sheesh Mahal built by Delhi's Aapda-e-Azam (Kejriwal) is a blot on the city," Sachdeva charged.

The political storm intensified after AAP shared a poster on X that read, "GaaliBaaz party ka GaaliBaaz CM chehra and BJP ka Gaalibaaz CM chehra."

The political wrangling between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP erupted, with just a few weeks to go before the polls on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on February 5. (with PTI inputs)

Updated 15:47 IST, January 11th 2025

