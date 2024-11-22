Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Meera Bhayandar Election Results

Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Meera Bhayandar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Meera Bhayandar has concluded These 6 constituencies of Thane saw a tough battle between Mahayuti, MVA and some independent candidates.

Ambarnath (SC): Shiv Sena's Balaji Prahlad Kinikar Wins.

Dr Balaji Kinikar (SHS) and Rajesh Devendra Wankhede (SHS-UBT) were key candidates in the Ambernath constituency during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the 2019 elections, Dr Balaji Pralhad Kinikar of Shiv Sena emerged victorious, defeating Congress candidate Rohit Chandrakant Salve with a decisive margin of 29,294 votes.

Ulhasnagar: BJP's Ailani Kumar Uttamchand wins.

Kumar Uttamchand Ailani ( BJP ), Omie Pappu Kalani (NCP-SP), and Bhagwan Bhalerao (MNS) were key contenders in the Ulhasnagar constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, alongside several independent candidates. In the previous election in 2019, Kumar Uttamchand Ailani of the BJP secured victory by defeating Jyoti Suresh Kalani of the Nationalist Congress Party with a narrow margin of 2,004 votes.

Kalyan East: Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP wins.

Sulabha Gaikwad (BJP) and Dhananjay Baburao Bodare (SHS-UBT) were leading candidates in the Kalyan East constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the 2019 elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating Dhananjay Baburao Bodare, who contested as an Independent, by a margin of 12,257 votes.

Dombivali: Ravindra Chavan (BJP) wins.

Ravindra Chavan (BJP) and Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre (SHS-UBT) were key contenders from the Dombivali constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the previous 2019 elections, Ravindra Dattatray Chavan of the BJP secured a decisive victory, defeating Mandar Shrikant Halbe of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena by a margin of 41,311 votes.

Kalyan Rural: Rajesh Govardhan More (SHS) wins.

Rajesh Govardhan More (SHS), Subhash Ganu Bhoir (SHS-UBT), and Raju Patil (MNS) are key candidates fought from the Kalyan Rural constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election. Voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 57.81% for this election. In the 2019 elections, Pramod (Raju) Ratan Patil of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena emerged victorious, defeating Mhatre Ramesh Sukrya of the Shiv Sena by a margin of 7,154 votes.

Meera Bhayandar: Narendra Mehta (BJP) wins.