Amid Poisoning Row, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Sip of Yamuna Water to Counter Kejriwal's Claims | WATCH

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Yamuna poisoning row, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a sip of water from the River in Delhi's Palla Village on Wednesday. "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits. Today, I have come here to the banks of River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP Govt of Haryana has the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide. The water resource authority took samples from here and no poison was found in the water. Arvind Kejriwal has lied all his life...", said Haryana CM Saini.

Haryana to File Case Against Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said the state government will get a case registered against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his "poison in Yamuna" remark, which he dubbed an irresponsible statement aimed at spread panic among people. "Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters here.

The provision which Goel referred to regarding the Act pertains to anyone making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic. Hitting out at the former Delhi chief minister, Goel accused him of speaking "such a big lie".

"What kind of water do we give them (to Delhi), all our officers have checked the water being supplied," he said.

‘AAP-da People Have Become Desperate Due to Fear of Defeat', PM Roars Back at Kejriwal

Slamming Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, said that "AAP-da people" have turned desperate fearing their defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, PM Modi said, "A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. 'AAP-da' people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat." "Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" he asked, hitting out at Kejriwal.

He said the people of Delhi, diplomats in the embassies and the judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Kejriwal's remark that the BJP is "mixing poison in the Yamuna" is a "political stunt" by the AAP aimed at influencing voters in the Delhi polls and deflecting attention from its own failures.

Saini had assured that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring the purity and continuous supply of water to Delhi.