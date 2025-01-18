Bad News! Namma Metro Travel in Bengaluru to Get Costlier? Here's What we Know

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru metro commuters will be likely to face a hike in the fare as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) board this week approved the proposal to increase the fare by 45 per cent, as per media reports citing officials.

However, the exact prices and date of implementation are soon to be revealed.

This move marks the first rev vision the authority has made since 2017, which follows a 15 per cent hike by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on bus tickets and passes.

Currently, the metro fare ranges from Rs 10 to 60 with a 5 per cent discount for Smart Card users.

This recent move received severe political backlash. BJP Loki Sabha MP P C Mohan in a post on X said, "Disappointed by BMRCL’s decision to impose a 45% fare hike, ignoring my appeal to reconsider."