Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines Insignia Found in Himachal's Una

Published 21:57 IST, January 21st 2025

Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines Insignia Found in Himachal's Una

A plane-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) insignia was spotted in Himachal Pradesh's Una.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Balloon with insignia of Pakistan International Airlines found in Himachal's Una | Image: X

Una: A plane-shaped balloon with the insignia of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was sighted on Tuesday in the fields of a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district causing a flutter among the villagers.

A youth in Brahmapur village of Gagret sub-division in Una spotted a balloon. He immediately told the village panchayat head Lucky Sharma, who informed the police.

On receiving the information, Daulatpur outpost in-charge Ravipal and Kulbhushan Guleria reached the spot and took the balloon in their possession.

Ravipal said it was a plane-shaped toy balloon made of plastic and it probably reached the area by flowing with the wind.

The police have not found any suspicious object with the balloon in the preliminary investigation. The matter is being further probed, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:57 IST, January 21st 2025

Recommended

5 Big Questions Remain Unanswered As Saif Returns Home After Attack
Entertainment News
Budget 2025: What's in Store For The Middle Class?
Web Stories
Man Shot Dead Inside Moving Train Over Property Dispute in Bihar
India News
Heavy Vehicle Entry Restricted in Gurugram Ahead of Republic Day
India News
Who Was Maoist Leader Chalapati and Why Was He Worth a ₹1 Crore Bounty?
India News
Daring Stunt Ends in Chaos: Students Fall Off Moving Thar | Viral Video
Viral News
Yet to Find Reason Behind 17 Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri: J&K CM | LIVE
India News
Rajasthan Police Encounter 3 Illegal Sand Miners In Dholpur, Cop Injured
India News
Ronit Roy's Team To Provide Security To Saif As Actor Returns Home?
Entertainment News
Stage Set For Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit 2nd Edition
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: