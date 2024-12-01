Bangladesh In Focus: Chinmoy Das Bail Plea Hearing On Dec 3 Amid Rising Concerns Over Hindus Safety

Amidst growing concerns over escalating atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, a court in Dhaka has set December 3 for hearing of bail plea of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on sedition charges. On Tuesday, the court will decide whether Das will be granted bail or he will remain in police custody. The Hindu leader and former Iskcon member was reportedly arrested in Dhaka while protesting against the increasing attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus.

This development comes when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the central government is actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, who are facing increasing threats and violence.

Meanwhile, in fresh cases of violence in Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi journalist was attacked and briefly taken hostage by a mob in Dhaka, while an Indian Hindu, Sayan Ghosh from West Bengal was allegedly assaulted because of his religious identity.

Chinmoy Das Bail Petition To Be Heard On December 3

A Bangladesh Court has scheduled December 3 to hear a bail petition filed by detained Hindu leader Chinmoy Das. The hearing will be conducted by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Saiful Islam, as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mofizur Rahman of the Chattagram Metropolitan Police.

A Chattogram court official stated that while the hearing date had already been set, the announcement was delayed due to a boycott and work abstention by lawyers on Wednesday and Thursday.

A sedition case was filed on October 30 against 19 people, including Chinmoy Prabhu, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally in the New Market area of Chattogram.

Assam CM calls for Diplomatic Discourse

Ongoing atrocities, rising violence, and discrimination have increasingly put the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh at risk.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the central government is using diplomatic channels to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh amid ongoing atrocities.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide security to Hindus, who are the neighbouring country’s largest religious minority.

“The events happening in Bangladesh are sad. The government of India has already reacted. It is the responsibility of the government of Bangladesh to ensure safety of the religious minority Hindus there,” Himanta told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Cachar district.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using various diplomatic channels to ensure that the Bangladesh government provides security to the Hindus,” he added.

"Prayers of the people of India are with the Hindus of Bangladesh," said Sarma, expressing concern over the insecurity, harassment, and arrests they face. He added, "But we believe that through the efforts of Modi ji, their security will be ensured." The chief minister also noted that strict vigil is being maintained along Assam's border with Bangladesh.

Action Against Infiltration

Since the turmoil erupted in Bangladesh in August, over 160 infiltrators have been apprehended and sent back, highlighting ongoing concerns about border security and unauthorized crossings.