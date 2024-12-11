Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: FIR Filed Against Atul's Wife and in-Laws

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against four people in connection with the suicide of 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, Atul Subhash. The FIR accuses his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and corruption.

The people named in the FIR by Atul's brother are the techie's wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania.

The FIR has been filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (establishing joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS.

In a detailed 90-minute video, Atul accused his wife and her family members of harassment and extortion. The deceased also accused a judge of corruption.

The FIR mentions that Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019, and the couple had a child together. The complaint alleges that the four accused filed a false case against Atul Subhash after their divorce and insisted on a payment of Rs 3 crore for the settlement of the case.

The complaint also alleges that Atul's wife demanded Rs 30 lakh to allow him to visit his son, who is now four years old. Additionally, it claims that Atul died by suicide due to being mentally and physically harassed.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's brother Bikas Kumar said, "Around 8 months after my brother's wife separated from him, she filed a divorce case and framed many charges against my brother and our entire family under different acts and sections. Every law in India is for women, and not for men — my brother fought for this, but he left us."

How the Events Unfolded:

Atul Subhash's death has sparked a nationwide conversation surrounding men's rights and the perceived "bias" in the judicial system.

In his 24-page suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating "Justice is Due" on every page. He alleged that, along with his wife and her family members, he was also subjected to corruption by a principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, and an officer in the court who allegedly took bribes in front of the judge.

Subhash further described the instances that led him to take such a step. He mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including charges of murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. The note also requested that his parents be given custody of his child.

Subhash also recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes until justice was served. His suicide note, along with a link to the video, was sent to a WhatsApp group of an NGO with which he was connected.

The police stated that the Hoysala Police Control Room received a call at 6:00 am on Monday about the suicide at a flat in Bengaluru's Manjunatha Layout, located in Delfinium Residency.

A statement further stated that when the police arrived at the flat, it was locked from inside. The lock was broken, and upon entering, they found Atul hanging from a ceiling fan by a nylon rope. The police confirmed that he was dead upon arrival.

Ministry of Law and Justice Responds

Amid the growing public anger, the Ministry responded in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Family courts are a dedicated platform for resolving disputes within families, ensuring that issues related to marriage, child custody, and inheritance are handled with care, sensitivity, and without the conventional formal court style."

The Ministry also emphasized that family courts "focus on timely and impartial solutions while also promoting reconciliation to help restore relationships within families."

Public Outrage

Atul Subhash's death has sparked public outrage and conversation. Hundreds of netizens posted on X using the hashtags #MenToo and #JusticeForAtulSubhash, calling for justice for Subhash.

One netizen wrote, “It’s a crime to be a man in India."

Another accused the 'system' for Atul’s death.

A third comment read, "This is too painful and shows the agony that man would be going through. Men's rights are often ignored. Men are taught from the beginning to be strong, and crying or showing disappointment is a sign of weakness."

Another comment emphasized the silent suffering of men: "I don’t know how many men silently endure this type of torture and still manage to live through it. Cruel!"