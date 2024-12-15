Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Arrested, Sent to 14 Days Custody

Bengaluru: In a major update in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, Nikita Singhania, wife of deceased Atul Subhash has been arrested in Gurugram. Along with her, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Nikita's mother and brother have also been taken into police custody.

Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Arrested

Days after Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie committed suicide and in his 24-page suicide note, he blamed his wife and in-laws for mentally torturing him and extorting money from him by filing false cases against him and his family. In a major update in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, Nikita Singhania, Atul Subhash's wife has been arrested from Gurugram. Nikita's mother and brother, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania have also been taken into police custody from Prayagraj. The three have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

DCP Shivakumar Issues Official Statement

According to Shivakumar, DCP White Field Division, Bengaluru (Karnataka), the three have been produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The Marathahalli Police Station Press Note reads, “In relation to the case of ATUL who committed suicide by hanging himself. Accused Nikita Singhani was arrested from Gurugram of Haryana state on date: 14-12-2024 in the morning. A2 accused Nisha Singhania and A3 accused Anurag Singhania arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad on 14-12-2024. The accused have been produced before court, as per the order of the court, they have been sent to judicial custody.”

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case That Triggered Social Media Storm

The death of 34-year-old engineer Atul Subhash has triggered widespread discussions on social media, raising concerns about the alleged misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code. The incident has reignited a national debate about cases where men and their families claim to face unwarranted accusations under this section. Atul Subhash’s brother has called for justice and changes in the law to prevent similar incidents. He stressed the importance of providing proper legal guidance to families in such situations to prevent desperate measures like suicide.

'Justice is Due…': Atul Subash's Brother Speaks to Republic Media Network

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Subhash’s brother mentioned instances of how the techie was being harassed by his wife and her family. Bikash mentioned one instance when Atul’s wife (Nikita Singhania) demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened with court cases if he did not pay her. His brother further said that the kind of allegations levelled on Subhash in the last two years will show how they made mockery of the law. He mentioned that the woman’s family kept filing the same cases at different intervals of time.