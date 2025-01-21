RG Kar Horror: Bengal Govt Challenges Life Term For Sanjoy Roy in High Court, Seeks Death Penalty

Kolkata: A day after the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case convict Sanjoy Roy was given life imprisonment, Mamata Banerjee -led government has challenged the Sealdah Court's decision in the Calcutta High Court, seeking death penalty for the accused.

Death Penalty for Sanjoy Roy? West Bengal Govt Challenges Sealdah Court Decision

On Monday, Sealdah Court in Kolkata pronounced the quantum of sentence for Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the horrific RG Kar Rape and Murder Case, who was convicted by the Kolkata Court a few days ago. Sealdah Court has given Sanjoy Roy life imprisonment until death and has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has now challenged the trial court's decision in the Calcutta High Court and has sought capital punishment, i.e. death penalty for Abhaya's culprit.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises CBI Probe in the Rape and Murder Case

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee also criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its probe into the rape-murder of the on-duty medic at the state-run hospital. “From day 1, all of us had demanded the death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. We still stick to our demands. I can share my party's opinion; the case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he got the death sentence," the CM said.

"We don’t know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, the death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied... Had it been the death penalty, at least my heart would have been somewhat at peace," she said. Later, posting on her X handle where she sounded more critical, Banerjee informed that the state government would challenge the Sealdah Court verdict and move the Calcutta High Court.

“In the RG Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case! I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case?! We want and insist upon the death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case,” she said.