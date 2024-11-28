Published 17:21 IST, November 28th 2024
Sheikh Hasina Calls For 'Immediate Release' Of Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das
Sheikh Hasina has slammed Muhammad Yunus-led government in Bangladesh for arresting Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and rising atrocities on Hindus.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Sheikh Hasina has slammed Muhammad Yunus-led government in Bangladesh over rising atrocities against Hindus, minorities and the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. Hasina said if the unconstitutionally usurped Yunus government fails to punish these terrorists (who are attacking minorities), it will also face punishment for human rights violations.
In a detailed statement, Hasina said, “A top leader of Sanatan religious community (Chinmoy Krishna Das) has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately.”
“A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalised and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured,” she said.
“After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest these anarchist activities,” the former Prime Minister said.
Sheikh Hasina also raised the issue of killing of a lawyer in police clashes saying, “A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, I strongly protest this murder. Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished.”
"The current power grabbers are showing failure in all areas. Failed to control the prices of daily necessities, failed to provide security for people's lives. Strongly condemn these tortures directly and indirectly on common people," Hasina said.
Updated 18:59 IST, November 28th 2024