Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Big Relief Coming in Budget 2025? Govt May Slash Taxes For ₹15 Lakh Earners, Claim Reports

Published 21:12 IST, December 26th 2024

Big Relief Coming in Budget 2025? Govt May Slash Taxes For ₹15 Lakh Earners, Claim Reports

The govt may introduce income tax relief in Budget 2025, with salaried individuals earning up to ₹15 lakh annually expected to benefit from the cuts.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The govt may introduce income tax relief in Budget 2025, with salaried individuals earning up to ₹15 lakh annually expected to benefit from the cuts. | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi -led government is contemplating income tax cuts for individuals earning up to ₹15 lakh a year in the upcoming Union Budget 2025, aiming to provide relief to the middle class and stimulate consumption amid slowing economic growth, sources told Reuters.

Benefits for the Middle Class

This move could benefit millions of taxpayers, especially in urban areas grappling with high living costs. Individuals may opt for the 2020 tax system, which offers lower rates but eliminates exemptions like housing rentals.

Tax System Options

Taxpayers have the choice between two systems: a legacy plan with exemptions for housing rentals and insurance, or the 2020 system with slightly reduced rates but no major exemptions. Income between ₹3 lakh and ₹15 lakh is taxed between 5% to 20%, while higher earnings are taxed at 30%.

Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the size of any potential tax cuts had not been decided. A final decision will be made closer to the February 1 budget announcement. The revenue loss from the cuts remains unclear, but one source suggested that lower rates could encourage more taxpayers to switch to the simplified system.

Economic Impact and Political Pressure

The government's tax reforms could help stimulate the economy, which grew at its slowest rate in seven quarters from July to September. Rising food inflation is hurting urban demand for goods, from essentials like soaps to durable goods like cars. Moreover, the government faces growing political pressure from the middle class due to high taxes, especially as wage growth struggles to keep pace with inflation.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:17 IST, December 26th 2024

Narendra Modi Budget

Recommended

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS Delhi
India News
Multiple Casualties Reported After Bus Crashed In Norway's Hadsel
World News
Virat Kohli Faces Backlash Following Altercation With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Congress to Launch 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra' in Jan | LIVE
India News
War 2 To Housefull 5: Bollywood Sequels To Look Forward To In 2025
Entertainment News
Squid Games Season 2: 'Spoiler-Free' Memes Go Viral Hours After Release
Entertainment News
RJ Simran Singh Popular Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram
India News
Kamran Ghulam Loses Temper While Batting, Abuses Proteas Wicketkeeper
SportFit
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Squid Games 2: New Titles On OTT This Weekend
Entertainment News
Rahul Returns To Old Tactics, Doubts EC's Role In Maharashtra Results
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.