Bird Strike, Gear Malfunction or Engine Trouble: South Korea Struggles to Determine Cause of Plane Crash

Seoul: South Korea is grappling with shock and sorrow after the country's worst aviation disaster in decades killed 179 people on Sunday. Officials are struggling to determine the cause of the crash, which has left the nation questioning its safety protocols and governance.

The crash involved a Boeing 737-800 operated by budget airline Jeju Air. The plane skidded off the runway at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, slammed into a concrete fence, and burst into flames. Only two of the 181 onboard survived, both crew members, who were rescued from the aircraft's tail section.

The tragedy comes amid a leadership vacuum in the country following the recent impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The political turmoil, triggered by Yoon’s controversial martial law decree earlier this month, has raised concerns over the government's ability to handle the aftermath of such disasters.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who is also the deputy prime minister, chaired an emergency meeting on Monday to address the situation. He directed the Transport Ministry and police to investigate the crash and review aviation safety systems.

“We must revamp our aviation safety protocols to ensure such incidents never occur again. A safer Republic of South Korea is our priority,” Choi said.

Authorities Identified 141 Victims Through DNA Testing

Authorities have identified 141 victims, with DNA testing underway for the remaining 38 bodies. Initial investigations suggest possible hydraulic failure and issues with the landing gear. Experts noted that the pilots did not deploy flaps or slats to slow the plane, and manual landing gear was not lowered, indicating they may not have had enough time.

Video footage also hinted at suspected engine trouble. However, experts believe the landing gear malfunction was the direct cause of the crash. Questions have also been raised about the airport’s safety features, including the use of heavy materials in the concrete barrier, which could have worsened the damage.

The Transport Ministry has retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders but warned that the investigation could take months. Meanwhile, safety inspections have been ordered for all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by South Korean airlines.

The crash has led to a seven-day national mourning period, with citizens expressing deep sympathy for the victims. However, some have drawn parallels with previous tragedies like the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster and the 2022 Halloween stampede, questioning whether regulatory or safety lapses played a role.

The JoongAng Ilbo newspaper criticised the government’s preparedness, pointing to the absence of top officials due to the political crisis. “Can the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters manage such a disaster effectively under these circumstances?” it asked in an editorial.

South Korea's Deadliest Air Tragedy in Decades

This is South Korea's worst aviation disaster since a Korean Airlines flight crashed in Guam in 1997, killing 228 people. As investigators work to uncover the reasons behind the crash, the incident has reignited discussions on the nation’s disaster management and aviation safety standards.

The tragic loss has left the country mourning while also grappling with questions over its governance and safety systems.