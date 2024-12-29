‘BJP Begins Operation Lotus’: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Voter Lists Before Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, accusing it of voter list manipulation under a scheme he termed "Operation Lotus."

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has been executing this operation since December 15 to sway the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal stated, "The BJP has already conceded defeat in Delhi. They lack a chief ministerial candidate, a vision, and credible representatives. To win at any cost, they are resorting to dishonest tactics like voter list tampering."

Kejriwal claimed that in his New Delhi constituency alone, applications to delete 5,000 voters and add 7,500 new ones were filed within two weeks. He further alleged that manipulations are affecting 12% of votes in the constituency.

In Shahdara, Kejriwal said the BJP had attempted to delete 11,800 votes, but the move was stopped after intervention by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also criticized the ECI, alleging irregularities in voter additions during a summary revision on October 29, when 1 lakh voters were added in New Delhi constituency.