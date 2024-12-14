Published 09:52 IST, December 14th 2024
Bokaro Highway Accident: 5 Killed, 3 Injured in Road Crash in Jharkhand
The accident occurred near the Dantu village under Bokaro's Kashmar police station area
Bokaro: Five people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle hit a truck at the Bokaro-Ramgarh National highway in Jharkhand, a police officer said on Saturday.
The accident occurred near the Dantu village under Bokaro's Kashmar police station area on Friday late evening.
Bermo Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) BN Singh said that the four-wheeler hit the truck, which was stuck in a road blockade, from behind.
Around eight people were travelling in the four-wheeler, of which five people were killed, the SDPO said.
Singh said that the injured were admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment.
A hospital official said that altogether eight people were brought to the hospital, of which five were brought dead.
Before this accident, another accident took place on the road in which a person was killed and local people had blocked the road in protest, he said.
