BPSC Row: Pappu Yadav's Supporters Block Roads, Burn Tires in Bihar

Patna: Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, called for a state-wide ‘Bihar Bandh’ on Sunday, protesting alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination. Yadav demanded the cancellation and re-conduct of the examination, citing claims of question paper leaks and administrative mismanagement. The bandh caused widespread disruption across the state, with major areas brought to a standstill.

Clashes at JP Golambar

The agitation turned violent at Patna’s JP Golambar, where bandh supporters clashed with the police. Protesters broke through police barricades and tried to march forward, leading to heated confrontations. The police struggled to control the crowd, and the situation quickly escalated.

Supporters of Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party, including its youth wing Chhatra Yuva Shakti, went on a rampage in various parts of the state. Protesters vandalized vehicles, including trucks used for metro construction, smashing them with sticks. BJP banners were torn down, and tyres were set on fire, choking roads with thick black smoke. Major locations in Patna like Ashok Rajpath, NIT More, and Dak Bungalow Chauraha were completely blocked, causing massive traffic jams and halting daily activities.

Protest March Led by Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav personally led a massive procession from Income Tax Chauraha to Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna. Standing on top of an open vehicle with a banner reading ‘Ram Naam Satya,’ he rallied his supporters to protest against the state government. His followers marched alongside him, shouting slogans demanding justice for BPSC candidates and condemning the alleged corruption in the examination process.

The bandh began early in the morning with protesters burning tyres and forcing shops to shut down. Roads were blocked in several districts, and public transport services were severely affected. Major markets in Patna and other cities were shut, and commuters faced inconvenience throughout the day.

BPSC aspirants in Patna have been protesting since December last year calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

On Saturday, Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said that he along with Azad Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi , is collaborating on the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam issue and will not let the House function from March 21.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances.

As the bench was not inclined to examine the case, counsel appearing for the petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, said the entire country witnessed Bihar police's brutality on peaceful protesters who sought cancellation of the contentious BPSC exam.