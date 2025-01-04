BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Delhi Polls, Fields Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections are slated to take place in the end of January or early February this year and ahead of the polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates. The ruling party at the Centre has fielded Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Kailash Gehlot who recently left AAP to join BJP from Bijwasan and Ramesh Bidhuri against CM Atishi from Kalkaji.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Polls in January-end or early February 2025, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list comprising of names of 29 candidates. Check complete constituency-wise list of candidates fielded for the assembly elections by BJP…

Raj Kumar Bhatia - Adarsh Nagar Deepak Chaudhary - Badli Kulwant Rana - Rithala Manoj Shokeen - Nangloi Jat Rajkumar Chauhan - Mangolpuri (SC) Vijender Gupta - Rohini Rekha Gupta - Shalimar Bagh Ashok Goel - Model Town Dushyant Kumar Gautam - Karol Bagh (SC) Raaj Kumar Anand - Patel Nagar (SC) Sardar Manjinder Singh Sisra - Rajouri Garden Ashish Sood - Janakpuri Kailash Gahlot - Bijwasan Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma - New Delhi Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah - Jangpura Satish Upadhayay - Malviya Nagar Anil Sharma - RK Puram Gajainder Yadav - Mehrauli Kartar Singh Tanwar - Chhatarpur Khushiram Chunar - Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Ramesh Bidhuri - Kalkaji Narayan Dutt Sharma - Badarpur Ravinder Singh Negi - Patparganj Om Prakash Sharma - Vishwas Nagar Dr. Anil Goyal - Krishna Nagar Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely - Gandhi Nagar Kumari Rinku - Seemapuri (SC) Jitendra Mahajan - Rohtas Nagar Ajay Mahawar - Ghonda

Parvesh Verma vs Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its list of candidates earlier and had fielded Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi. BJP has fielded Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma opposite the AAP Chief and former Delhi CM. Kailash Gahlot, who was earlier part of AAP and had recently joined BJP, has been fielded from Bijwasan while Ramesh Bidhuri will be opposite Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

PM Launches Attack on Kejriwal, Compares AAP to ‘Aapda’

While addressing a rally in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it an ‘aapda’ (trouble). Referring to the results of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, PM Modi further said that the people of the city will eliminate the party and that AAP will not form the government again.