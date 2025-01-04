Search icon
Published 13:08 IST, January 4th 2025

BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Delhi Polls, Fields Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections in February this year, BJP has released its first list of candidates and has fielded Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Polls: BJP Releases First List of Candidates | Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections are slated to take place in the end of January or early February this year and ahead of the polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates. The ruling party at the Centre has fielded Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Kailash Gehlot who recently left AAP to join BJP from Bijwasan and Ramesh Bidhuri against CM Atishi from Kalkaji.

Delhi Polls: BJP Releases Names of 29 Candidates, Check Full List

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Polls in January-end or early February 2025, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list comprising of names of 29 candidates. Check complete constituency-wise list of candidates fielded for the assembly elections by BJP…

  1. Raj Kumar Bhatia - Adarsh Nagar
  2. Deepak Chaudhary - Badli
  3. Kulwant Rana - Rithala
  4. Manoj Shokeen - Nangloi Jat
  5. Rajkumar Chauhan - Mangolpuri (SC)
  6. Vijender Gupta - Rohini
  7. Rekha Gupta - Shalimar Bagh
  8. Ashok Goel - Model Town
  9. Dushyant Kumar Gautam - Karol Bagh (SC)
  10. Raaj Kumar Anand - Patel Nagar (SC)
  11. Sardar Manjinder Singh Sisra - Rajouri Garden
  12. Ashish Sood - Janakpuri
  13. Kailash Gahlot - Bijwasan
  14. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma - New Delhi
  15. Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah - Jangpura
  16. Satish Upadhayay - Malviya Nagar
  17. Anil Sharma - RK Puram
  18. Gajainder Yadav - Mehrauli
  19. Kartar Singh Tanwar - Chhatarpur
  20. Khushiram Chunar - Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
  21. Ramesh Bidhuri - Kalkaji
  22. Narayan Dutt Sharma - Badarpur
  23. Ravinder Singh Negi - Patparganj
  24. Om Prakash Sharma - Vishwas Nagar
  25. Dr. Anil Goyal - Krishna Nagar
  26. Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely - Gandhi Nagar
  27. Kumari Rinku - Seemapuri (SC)
  28. Jitendra Mahajan - Rohtas Nagar
  29. Ajay Mahawar - Ghonda

Parvesh Verma vs Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its list of candidates earlier and had fielded Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi. BJP has fielded Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma opposite the AAP Chief and former Delhi CM. Kailash Gahlot, who was earlier part of AAP and had recently joined BJP, has been fielded from Bijwasan while Ramesh Bidhuri will be opposite Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

PM Launches Attack on Kejriwal, Compares AAP to ‘Aapda’

While addressing a rally in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it an ‘aapda’ (trouble). Referring to the results of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, PM Modi further said that the people of the city will eliminate the party and that AAP will not form the government again.

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Modi says, "...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi has waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'. Every voter of Delhi is saying, 'aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge'..."

 

Updated 13:37 IST, January 4th 2025

Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal

