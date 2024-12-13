16 Delhi Schools Including DPS East Kailash Receive Bomb Threat, Probe On

New Delhi: Days after a bomb threat which turned out to be hoax, was received by 40 schools in New Delhi, 16 private schools in the national capital have received a fresh bomb threat today. A long email threatening to blow up the schools has been sent to the authorities, warning them to remain vigilant today and tomorrow. The schools have declared a holiday and have notified the parents of the students.

16 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Check List

A bomb threat has been received by at least 16 private schools in New Delhi, namely, Bhatnagar Public School Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School Shri Niwas Puri, DPS East Of Kailash, Venkatesh Public School Rohini, DPS Vasant Kunj, British School, Modern School, DPS RK Puram, NDPS School, SDP School Defence Colony, Salwan Public School, Richmond Global School, DAV School Daryaganj, Mount Carmel School, Don Bosco School, STS School. According to Delhi Police, fire officials and police personnel have reached the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found yet.

‘…Your School Will Face a Bomb Blast, Reply Back to This Email for Our Demands Otherwise…’

The email sent to the schools warning them of bomb threat reads, "This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your students bag frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. And, from today till the 14th December, means tomorrow, in both of the days, there is an expected parent-teacher meeting to be happened And, through our dark sources, it is also confirmed that one of the schools involved in all the emails is currently conducting marching for their sports day, in which students gather in a collective field, making a huge crowd, which is a clear advantage, while the building will be left alone with only a few staffs and no one to look around.

13th December 2024 and 14th December 2024, these both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast. On the 14th of December, there is a scheduled parent-teacher meeting and some of the schools mentioned here and indeed it is a good chance and an over advantage for the bombs to detonate on the 13th and the 14th. Meanwhile, it is confidential that the bombs will be blasted on the 13th December or the 14th December. But it is sure that the bombs are planted right now. But it is super confidential that it will blast on 13th December or 14th December. We're pretty sure that you don't check your students' back while they enter your school premises to start their school day, and you all schools have a similar start to end school timings.

Reply back to this email for our demands, otherwise the bombs will be detonated."

40 Delhi Schools Received Bomb Threat