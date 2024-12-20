DPS in Delhi's Dwarka, Faridabad and Noida School Receive Bomb Threat, Probe Underway

New Delhi: In the latest in the series of bomb threats to schools in the national capital, Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka received a threat on Friday morning. The bomb threat triggered panic in the area, sending authorities on a tizzy.

Soon after the information was received, an emergency response team as rushed to the spot in the south west part of the capital. It is learnt that the classes have been shifted to online mode.

As a response to the threat, the school premises have been evacuated and a probe is underway. "We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," news agency PTI quoted an Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official as saying.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said. Apart from DPS Dwarka, two more schools, including DPS Faridabad and Lotus Valley School Noida, received hoax bomb messages.

With the latest threats, as many as eight such incidents have been reported in the last 11 days.

Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two schools in the South Delhi and North West Delhi got bomb threats.

Indian Public School in South Delhi and Crescent Public School in North West Delhi were among the schools that received these threats. In a similar incident on December 14, several schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, received bomb threat emails.

Meanwhile, a total of 6 schools in the city had received bomb threat emails on Friday, December 13. The threat mail read, “This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your students bag frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. And, from today till the 14th December, means tomorrow, in both of the days, there is an expected parent-teacher meeting to be happened And, through our dark sources, it is also confirmed that one of the schools involved in all the emails is currently conducting marching for their sports day, in which students gather in a collective field, making a huge crowd, which is a clear advantage, while the building will be left alone with only a few staffs and no one to look around.”