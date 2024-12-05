Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Take Oath As Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, thus putting an end to all the speculations and suspense over him being part of the government. Along with Eknath Shinde, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar also took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra. With the conclusion of the oath-taking ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the formation of the newly elected Maharashtra government concluded.

Eknath Shinde’s oath taking ceremony speech featured Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah . During the custom of oath taking, Shinde made a special mention of thanks to Bal Thackeray before taking the oath of office. He also thanked PM Modi, Amit Shah and the voters of Maharashtra before taking oath as the deputy CM.

The Shiv Sena Chief was the CM of the state since breaking away from Udhav Thackeray and joining hands with the BJP. While speculations before the elections were that he would continue on the post if the Mahayuti Alliance came back to power, the BJP decided to go ahead with Devendra Fadnavis.

Since November 23, the day the results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls were declared, there was suspense over who would get the top post. The BJP legislative party elected Fadnavis as their leader and he staked claim to form the government in front of Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Governor Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Fadnavis and his two deputies. Other members of the cabinet are likely to take oath before the winter session of the assembly starts, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said earlier in the day.