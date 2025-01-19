Mumbai Police Arrest Main Attacker In Thane Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan At His Home

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have reportedly arrested the main accused responsible for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence on January 16. After days of investigation and manhunt, the police have reportedly succeeded in chasing down and nabbing the attacker after a swift investigation. According to reports, the Mumbai Police have picked up the suspect from a bar in Kasarvadavali located in Thane West. The police have confirmed that the arrested accused is the main attacker.

According to police sources, the arrest took place after a long chase, dump data scrutiny and several CCTV footage analysis, into the stabbing incident, where Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home. The actor, who sustained injuries in the attack, was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The sources claimed that the main attacker arrested was found in Thane, a city located on the outskirts of Mumbai. Sources revealed that the accused in the Saif Ali Khan case was spotted and detained by the police at the bar in Kasarvadavali located in Thane West.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case and are working to connect the dots to the details behind the attack. The police are also expected to provide more information after questioning the suspect. The motive for the attack is still unclear, and police are focusing on finding out more about the suspect's relationship with the actor, if any.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's fans and family have expressed relief that the actor is recovering at the hospital.

According to officials, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by the assailant at his home in Mumbai on the evening of January 16. Fortunately, Saif Ali Khan’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The doctors have stated that the actor is in stable condition and recovering well.