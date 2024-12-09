Nagpur's Dwarka Hotel Receives Bomb Threat via Email, Investigation Underway

Nagpur: Hours after 40 schools in Delhi have received a bomb threat, there has been report of a bomb threat email that has been received by Dwarka Hotel in the city of Nagpur. The police, dog squad and fire department have reached the hotel and a probe has been launched.

Nagpur's Dwarka Hotel Receives Bomb Threat via Email

As mentioned earlier, a bomb threat has been received by Dwarka Hotel in Nagpur; an anonymous email informed the Nagpur police about a bomb at Dwarka Hotel near Ganeshpeth bus stand. The police, along with a dog squad and fire brigade, has reached the site and initiated an investigation to verify the threat.

40 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat

In another related news, Just hours ago, a bomb threat email has been received by a total of 40 schools in the national capital, including GD Goenka in Paschim Vihar, Delhi Public School in RK Puram and the British School in Chanakyapuri. According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

The bomb threat email reads, “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.”