BREAKING: PM Modi Recalls 26/11 Terror Attack In Mumbai, Says 'Will Give Befitting Reply'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event at the Supreme Court today to mark 75 years of India’s Constitution. The event coincided with the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, one of the deadliest terrorist attack on Indian soil that claimed over 166 lives.

During his address, PM Modi paid homage to the victims of the attack, stating, “We cannot forget that today is the anniversary of the Mumbai attacks. I pay my tributes to those who lost their lives in this horrific incident.”

He further stated that, “Every terrorist organization that challenges our democratic system will receive a befitting reply.”

Constitution our guide for future: PM Modi on 'Samvidhan Diwas' in SC

PM Modi further wished everyone on 75 years of India's Constitution stating, “I wish you and all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Constitution Day. The 75th year of Constitution is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation. I bow respectfully to the Constitution and members of the Constituent Assembly."

PM Modi said, “We have seen the Emergency in the country - our Constitution has faced this challenge that arose before democracy. It's the power of the constitution, that today, in Jammu & Kashmir, Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is fully implemented. Today, for the first time, Constitution Day is celebrated there (in J&K)...'