Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: TMC's Sangita Roy Wins Sitai Assembly Seat in Bengal By-Polls

Published 12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024

BREAKING: TMC's Sangita Roy Wins Sitai Assembly Seat in Bengal By-Polls

The TMC candidate bagged 1,65,984 votes, while Ray managed 35,348.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
TMC's Sangita Roy Wins Sitai Assembly Seat in Bengal By-Polls | Image: X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress nominee Sangita Roy won the Sitai assembly seat in West Bengal bypolls, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dipak Kumar Ray by a margin of 1,30,636 votes on Saturday, the EC said.

The TMC retained the seat.

The TMC candidate bagged 1,65,984 votes, while Ray managed 35,348.

Congress' Harihar Roy Singha secured the third position with 9,177 votes.

Bypolls were held in five other seats Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, and Madarihat.

The by-elections to the assembly seats were necessitated after the resignation of sitting MLAs who were elected to Lok Sabha in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

(Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:56 IST, November 23rd 2024

BJP TMC Congress

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.