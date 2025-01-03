Bullet Train In India To Be Operational Soon: Check Details

Mumbai: India's ambitious bullet train project is taking shape, with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project nearing completion. The bullet train project is set to bring a revolution in passenger transportation mode in the country. The project, which promises to transform the way Indians travel, is being built at a staggering cost of Rs 1,08,000 crore. According to the officials, the bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours, making it a game-changer for commuters.

As per the officials, the MAHSR project is a complex and technology-intensive undertaking, with a total length of 508 kilometres passing through the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with 12 stations planned along the route.

The bullet train project has been designed with safety in mind, with the support of the Japanese Railway, and is customised for Indian requirements and climatic conditions.

With the project's completion deadline approaching near, here are the key details about the ongoing bullet train project:

Route and Stations: The MAHSR project will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with 12 stations planned along the route.

Cost and Funding: The project is being built at a cost of Rs 1,08,000 crore.

Land Acquisition: The entire land required for the project, around 1389.5 hectares, has been acquired.

Construction Progress: 350 km of pier foundation, 316 km of pier construction, 221 km of girder casting, and 190 km of girder launching have been completed.

Undersea Tunnel: Work on the undersea tunnel, which is around 21 km, has started.

Fares: Passengers can expect to pay between Rs 250 and Rs 3,000, depending on their destination.