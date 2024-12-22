Chilling Crash Near Bengaluru Sparks Debate on Road Safety After 6 Lives Lost in Volvo SUV Accident

New Delhi: A tragic accident near Bengaluru on Saturday has reignited concerns over road safety in India. A Volvo XC90, often regarded as a gold standard in car safety, was crushed by a container truck on the Nelamangala-Tumakuru highway, killing all six passengers.

The victims were identified as Chandram Yegapagol (48), the managing director and CEO of IAST Software Solutions, his wife Gourabai (42), their children Gyan (16) and Deeksha (12), his sister-in-law Vijayalakshmi (36), and her daughter Arya (6). The family was en route to Sangli, Maharashtra, to visit Chandram's father.

The accident occurred when a loaded container truck jumped the divider and collided with the Volvo SUV. Arif, the truck driver, stated that he swerved to avoid a car that had braked suddenly, causing the truck to cross into the opposite lane.

The truck, carrying aluminum, first hit a milk truck before landing on the Volvo. Arif, who suffered injuries, has been booked for rash driving and death by negligence.

Senior police officer CK Baba revealed that six cranes were required to lift the heavily loaded truck off the crushed SUV. The victims' bodies were retrieved one by one from the mangled wreckage.

The crash has sparked outrage on social media, with many emphasizing that even the safest cars cannot guarantee survival on unsafe roads. DriveSmart, a prominent road safety advocacy handle, shared photos from the scene, stating:

"This is a stark reminder that road safety requires more than a safe car. Safe roads, responsible driving, and well-maintained vehicles are all crucial."

Some social media users highlighted that no car, no matter how advanced, can withstand the impact of a container truck.

Others called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and improved road infrastructure, tagging Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

During a Lok Sabha discussion on road safety, Gadkari admitted to the challenges India faces in curbing road accidents.