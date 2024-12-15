CM Fadnavis Sets 2.5-Year Term For Mahayuti Ministers, Plans Performance Audit

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated that the ministers sworn in on December 15 will serve a tenure of two and a half years. Following the completion of the 2.5-year period, their performance will be reviewed, and based on the review reports, new ministers may be given the chance to serve in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Addressing the media after the swearing-in ceremony, CM Fadnavis explained that ministers will hold their positions for two and a half years. After this time, the government will evaluate their performance. "We will give new people an opportunity after assessing the ministers' work," said Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that a performance audit will be carried out for all ministers from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP to ensure accountability and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis's statement about ministers serving for two and a half years has drawn the attention of political experts, who stated that the statement shows the government's commitment to performance and accountability, setting clear expectations for the ministers in the coming years.

39 Ministers Took Oath During Cabinet Expansion

The cabinet expansion on Sunday added 39 new ministers, increasing the total number of ministers in Maharashtra to 42. Notably, the council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the Chief Minister.

Among those inducted in the Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers included 19 ministers from the BJP, 11 ministers from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and 9 ministers from the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Out of the 39 ministers, 33 were sworn in as Cabinet ministers, while 6 took the oath as ministers of state.

Portfolio Allocation in 2 Days

Responding to the question related to the assigning of portfolios, CM Fadnavis stated that the portfolio distribution among the ministers will be announced within the next two days. He mentioned that most of the departments have been decided and only a few minor details remain. The Chief Minister added that the decision regarding the guardian minister will be made after the Assembly session.

Legislative Session and Upcoming Bills

The Maharashtra Assembly session is set to begin tomorrow, with the government planning to pass as many as 20 bills. Fadnavis assured that the government will remain dynamic and respond to all concerns raised by the opposition. He also addressed the opposition's concerns about EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), saying that for them, EVM represents every vote for Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde Lauds Teamwork