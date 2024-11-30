Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall Near Puducherry, Rescue Teams on Alert | Updates

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' made its landfall near Puducherry on Saturday evening, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The landfall process, which began at around 7:30 pm, is expected to continue for approximately four hours, the IMD official confirmed. Several rescue teams comprising of NDRF, SDRF among others are on stand by. Meanwhile, the state administration has ordered schools, airports, railway stations, bus stops and other public places to remain closed and also asked civilians not to venture out.

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds in Puducherry | Watch

The impact of Cyclone Fengal intensified as it made landfall near Puducherry, heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone has caused significant weather disturbances, with authorities on high alert to manage potential risks.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid travel as the region braces for more heavy rain and high-speed winds.

Tamil Nadu Releases Helpline Numbers

As Cyclone Fengal made its landfall near Puducherry, the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has issued the toll-free numbers for residents facing rain-related problems. They can contact the following helplines for assistance:

State Assistance Number: 1070

District Assistance Number: 1077

WhatsApp for Assistance: 9445869848

Emergency Contacts:

Chennai Corporation: 1913

Electricity Services: 9498794987

Drinking Water Supply: 044-4567 4567

Snake Rescue Team: 044-2220 0335

Chennai Metro Rail: 1860 425 1515

Blue Cross: 9677297978, 9841588852, 9176160685

Women's Helpline: 181

Childline: 1098

So far, 471 individuals from 164 families have been relocated to six relief centers in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has activated its comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensified in the Bay of Bengal.

Schools, Airport shuts in Chennai

Heavy rainfall and strong winds from Cyclone Fengal (pronounced Feinjal) have battered parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry. As the cyclone intensifies and moves closer to the coastline, authorities have warned of further disruptions, with landfall expected on Saturday evening.

Chennai Airport Suspends Operations Due to Cyclone Fengal; Over 50 Flights Cancelled

Chennai International Airport announced the suspension of operations until 4 am on December 1, following significant runway and taxiway inundation caused by heavy rains from Cyclone Fengal. The adverse weather conditions have led to the cancellation of over 50 flights, leaving numerous passengers stranded.

According to official sources, both runways and the taxiway were affected, with 55 flights cancelled and 19 diverted, including both domestic and international services. Earlier in the day, while the airport was still operational, at least 12 flights experienced delays.

The airport, in a statement on 'X', assured the public that senior officials are closely monitoring the situation and working to resume operations as soon as the weather conditions improve.

"A WebEx meeting was conducted on 30th November 2024 at 1630 hrs, involving all stakeholders and officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During the meeting, IMD provided updates indicating that the landfall is expected around 2030 hrs, with prevailing weather conditions likely to persist until 2330 hrs. Following consultations with AAI Headquarters and considering feedback from stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the closure of operations through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) until 0400 IST on 1st December 2024. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights," it said in a post on 'X.

The disruption of air services due to Cyclone Fengal has left thousands of passengers stranded. Official estimates suggest that more than 10,000 people have been impacted by flight cancellations and diversions. Despite the chaos, nearly 1,000 passengers remain at Chennai Airport, waiting for the first available flights to their destinations.

In Hyderabad, 20 flights, including services to and from Chennai and Tirupati, were also cancelled.