Delhi Fog: Nearly 51 Trains Delayed, 6 Flights Cancelled; IGI Issues Advisory

New Delhi: New Delhi continues to grapple with extreme winter conditions and dense fog, leading to disruptions in flights and train services on Sunday morning.

Over 160 Flights Affected at IGI Airport

More than 160 flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were affected due to reduced visibility caused by the fog.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

“While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” read an advisory posted by Delhi Airport on X.

Officials confirmed that over 155 flights were delayed as aircraft not equipped with advanced CAT III navigation systems faced challenges. Nearly eight flights were cancelled.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) shared an update around 7 am, reassuring travelers that landings and takeoffs were ongoing but cautioning that non-CAT III-compliant flights might encounter delays.

Train Services Hit by Near-Zero Visibility

Over 50 trains were delayed in the national capital by approximately four to six hours due to near-zero visibility. The Railways urged passengers to verify their train’s status before commencing travel.

Chandigarh Revises School Timings Amid Cold Waves

As the cold spell and dense fog persist across North India, the Chandigarh Administration announced changes to school timings for government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in the Union Territory. Physical classes for students up to Class 8 have been suspended, though online classes will commence from 9 am. For students in Classes 9 to 12, physical classes will begin at 9:30 am and end by 3:30 pm. Schools conducting pre-board classes may open by 9 am, with staff timings adjusted accordingly.