Delhi Police Nabs Man Wanted in Robbery-Murder Case after 3-Year

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after three long years who was wanted in a robbery-cum-murder case, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Ankit, along with his accomplices allegedly murdered a man in 2018 under the Mahendra Park police jurisdiction.

The accused was allegedly involved in the murder of Rajesh Gupta during a robbery outside a factory in Jahangir Puri. Declared a proclaimed offender during trial, Ankit was granted interim bail in 2021 but he was absconding thereafter, police said.

On December 20, a tip-off led to his arrest from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.