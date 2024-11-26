Delhi Shocker: Truck Driver Kills Wife, Drives With Body Around For Days

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a truck driver who came from Mumbai, after he allegedly murdered his wife and was living with her decomposing body in his vehicle for several days.

As per the police, the accused, Pradeep, left Navi Mumbai on November 11, tasked with delivering supplies to a vendor in Okhla, Delhi. He arrived in the capital on November 13 and, after completing his delivery, planned to meet his wife, who lived in Delhi.

“Pradeep suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. When they met the next day, their conversation turned into an argument, culminating in Pradeep strangling her with a dupatta. He then hid her body inside the truck,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast.

Rather than reporting the crime, Pradeep kept the body in the truck and continued living there.

When the accused confessed to his employer over the phone about the crime, when he was under the influence of alcohol.

Alarmed, the employer asked a local contact to check on Pradeep who had parked his truck in Okhla Industrial Area Phase-2.

“The acquaintance confirmed spotting Pradeep living in the truck with a body inside,” the DCP added. The employer immediately informed the police.

When officers arrived, they were greeted by a foul smell emanating from the truck. Inside the truck, they found Pradeep in an intoxicated state and his wife’s decomposing body lying in a pool of blood. Pradeep was arrested on the spot and allegedly confessed to killing his wife during the night of November 19–20.