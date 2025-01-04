Delhi To Meerut In Less Than 40 Minutes on Namo Bharat Trains. Details Here

Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate an additional 13-km stretch of the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on Sunday, Jan 5, enhancing regional connectivity. The section will connect Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, marking a major milestone.

Delhi to Meerut journey will now take less than 40 minutes with the launch of Namo Bharat Trains, ushering in a new era of high-speed mobility and connectivity.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS; Current Status

Currently, a 42-km stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor, connecting Sahibabad to Meerut South with 9 stations, is operational. With the upcoming inauguration, the corridor's operational stretch will extend to 55 km, adding two more stations.

Fare Chart

Starting Sunday at 5 PM, Namo Bharat Trains will run every 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first station from Delhi to Meerut, to Meerut South will be Rs 150 for the standard coach and Rs 225 for the Premium Coach.

Fare for Standard Class

Namo Bharat Connecting Meerut-Delhi

With the commencement of operations on this section, Meerut is now directly connected to Delhi through Namo Bharat, cutting travel time by one-third. Commuters can now travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes.

Namo Bharat trains have already served over 50 lakh commuters, showcasing their popularity and impact. Meanwhile, construction is progressing rapidly on other sections, including New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train

Distance and time From Delhi to Meerut

With the inauguration of an additional 13 km stretch towards Delhi, the Namo Bharat Corridor will now cover 55 km, with 11 operational stations. Namo Bharat trains have already served over 50 lakh commuters, demonstrating their growing popularity and impact.

Traveling from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut's Modipuram will take approximately 60 minutes over a distance of 82 km, while the journey from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South will take around 40 minutes.

Passengers in Namo Bharat train

Route Map of Namo Bharat

There are a total of 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South. These are New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North and Meerut South.