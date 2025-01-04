Published 20:13 IST, January 4th 2025
Delhi To Meerut In Less Than 40 Minutes on Namo Bharat Trains. Details Here
PM Modi will inaugurate a 13-km stretch of the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on Jan 5, reducing travel time to under 40 minutes with the launch of train.
Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate an additional 13-km stretch of the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on Sunday, Jan 5, enhancing regional connectivity. The section will connect Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, marking a major milestone.
Delhi to Meerut journey will now take less than 40 minutes with the launch of Namo Bharat Trains, ushering in a new era of high-speed mobility and connectivity.
Delhi-Meerut RRTS; Current Status
Currently, a 42-km stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor, connecting Sahibabad to Meerut South with 9 stations, is operational. With the upcoming inauguration, the corridor's operational stretch will extend to 55 km, adding two more stations.
Fare Chart
Starting Sunday at 5 PM, Namo Bharat Trains will run every 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first station from Delhi to Meerut, to Meerut South will be Rs 150 for the standard coach and Rs 225 for the Premium Coach.
Namo Bharat Connecting Meerut-Delhi
With the commencement of operations on this section, Meerut is now directly connected to Delhi through Namo Bharat, cutting travel time by one-third. Commuters can now travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes.
Namo Bharat trains have already served over 50 lakh commuters, showcasing their popularity and impact. Meanwhile, construction is progressing rapidly on other sections, including New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram.
Distance and time From Delhi to Meerut
With the inauguration of an additional 13 km stretch towards Delhi, the Namo Bharat Corridor will now cover 55 km, with 11 operational stations. Namo Bharat trains have already served over 50 lakh commuters, demonstrating their growing popularity and impact.
Traveling from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut's Modipuram will take approximately 60 minutes over a distance of 82 km, while the journey from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South will take around 40 minutes.
Route Map of Namo Bharat
There are a total of 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South. These are New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North and Meerut South.
