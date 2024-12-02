Deoria Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Killed For Black Magic Ritual; Couple Held After Chilling Confession

Deoria: A shocking incident of the murder of a child for black magic has sent shockwaves across the town of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly brutally killed by her maternal uncle and aunt under the influence of black magic and superstition. The husband-wife allegedly committed the crime as part of a ritual sacrifice to a goddess. The incident, which took place on November 26 night, has shocked everyone in the region.

The truth behind the brutal murder was revealed after the police successfully solved the case in five days, and arrested the couple, who revealed chilling details during the interrogation.

According to Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma, the victim's body was discovered on the morning of November 27. The girl, identified as the daughter of Awadhesh Yadav from Bharhe Chauraha in Bhatni, had been staying with relatives while her father attended a wedding. The accused, Sheshnath Yadav and his wife Sabita, had travelled from Uttarakhand to attend the same wedding.

Initially, the case was treated as a blind murder, but as the police delved deeper into the investigation, a chilling story began to unfold. The accused couple, who were the girl's maternal relatives, confessed to their crime during police questioning. Sabita, the aunt, revealed that during the Navratri festival, she had a dream in which the goddess instructed her to sacrifice a virgin girl to cure her mentally ill 22-year-old son. Sheshnath, the uncle, reportedly learned the ritual for such sacrifices from YouTube.

On the night of the wedding, while the family was occupied with the ceremony, the accused lured the girl, and when the opportunity arose, they killed her. Afterwards, they wrapped her body in a shawl and discarded it a short distance away from the house. The following day, when the body was found, the police began their investigation, which eventually led to the revelation of the true motive behind the crime.