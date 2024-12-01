Published 10:24 IST, December 1st 2024
Devendra Fadnavis Dials Eknath Shinde, Enquires About His Health Amid Maha CM Suspense
Devendra Fadnavis contacted Eknath Shinde to inquire about his health after Shinde visited his native village in Satara following deterioration of health
Mumbai: BJP Leader and Former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , contacted caretaker CM Eknath Shinde through a phone call, to inquire about his health after Shinde visited his native village in Satara following deterioration of health.
This comes amid the suspense surrounding the Chief Minister's post following the Maharashtra election results.
A significant development is expected today in the formation of the government in Maharashtra, as per sources. Eknath Shinde is scheduled to leave his native village in Satara around 2 PM and arrive at his residence in Thane by 3 PM.
Ajit Pawar Says CM Will be From BJP
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, on Saturday, cleared the air on the formation of the next Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, saying that it was decided during the meeting that the Chief Minister will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the other two allies of the alliance will have their Deputy Chief Ministers.
Talking to media personnel regarding the meeting held in Delhi, Pawar said, "During the meeting, it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with the CM from BJP and the remaining two parties will have Deputy CMs." The statement from Pawar came up amidst speculations that Shinde was upset over the portfolio division and travelled to his native village in Satara.
