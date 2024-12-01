Devendra Fadnavis Dials Eknath Shinde, Enquires About His Health Amid Maha CM Suspense

Mumbai: BJP Leader and Former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , contacted caretaker CM Eknath Shinde through a phone call, to inquire about his health after Shinde visited his native village in Satara following deterioration of health.

This comes amid the suspense surrounding the Chief Minister's post following the Maharashtra election results.

A significant development is expected today in the formation of the government in Maharashtra, as per sources. Eknath Shinde is scheduled to leave his native village in Satara around 2 PM and arrive at his residence in Thane by 3 PM.

Ajit Pawar Says CM Will be From BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, on Saturday, cleared the air on the formation of the next Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, saying that it was decided during the meeting that the Chief Minister will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the other two allies of the alliance will have their Deputy Chief Ministers.