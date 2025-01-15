Search icon
Published 16:25 IST, January 15th 2025

Drunk Govt Official Runs Over 3 Girls in Uttarakhand, One Killed

A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drunk Govt Official Runs Over 3 Girls in Uttarakhand, One Killed | Image: Representational

Dehradun: A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in the Kotabagh block of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured, according to the police on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, was arrested by the police while attempting to flee, said Kotabagh police outpost incharge Ramesh Chandra Pant.

A medical examination confirmed that Singh was drunk at the time of the accident.

The girls were identified as sisters Kanak Bora (17) and Mahi Bora (14), and their friend Mamta Bhandari (15), all from Nathunagar village in Kotabagh.

The three of them were returning from the Uttarayani fair on Monday when the incident occurred.

The victims were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre Kotabagh and later referred to a higher facility, where doctors declared Mahi dead, the police outpost in-charge said.

Kanak and Mamta, who were grievously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Sai Hospital in Haldwani.

According to the police, a case will be registered as soon as a formal complaint is received from the victims' side.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 16:25 IST, January 15th 2025

