Earthquake Jolts Jammu and Kashmir: Video Captures Dramatic Shaking of CCTV Camera

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday, sending tremors throughout the region. Republic World has accessed CCTV footage showing the dramatic shaking of a camera, providing a clear indication of the quake's intensity.

The tremors were felt in several areas, including Srinagar and surrounding towns, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

The epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.01° N and longitude 70.91° E, with a depth of 40 km. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.