'Even Elon Musk Has Said…’: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu Casts Doubt on EVMs

Shimla: Questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that elections should be held using ballot papers to clear doubts, stating that technology can be hacked.

Himachal CM Sukhu also claimed that EVM manufacturers have now closed the production of EVM units.

CM Sukhu Demands Election Be Held Through Ballot Papers

"Elections should be held using ballot papers to clear doubts over the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as technology can be hacked. The EVM manufacturers have closed production, and if there is doubt over their functioning, elections should be held using ballot papers on the demand of the public at large," Chief Minister Sukhu told reporters.

"Any technology can be hacked, and even Elon Musk has said this," Sukhu added.

The chief minister's remarks came days after the BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections winning 230 out of 288 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finished a distant second with 46 seats.

Several leaders of the MVA comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) have alleged irregularities in the functioning of EVMs, claiming a large number of complaints have surfaced against the machines.

Elon Musk Praises India's Electoral System

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday praised India's electoral system for its efficient and remarkable ability to deliver the election result in a day.

Musk's comments came as he responded to a user on X who said, "How India Counted 640 Million Votes in a Day. California is still counting 15 million votes... 18 days later."

The post, which also carried the caption, "Meanwhile in India, where cheating isn’t the primary goal of their elections," prompted the tech mugol to take to social media with his thoughts.

Musk responded saying, "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes."