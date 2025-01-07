Search icon
Published 18:25 IST, January 7th 2025

Extremely Disappointed With Congress, Gandhis: Sharmistha Mukherjee | Exclusive

Sharmistha Mukherjee accused the Gandhi family of belittling prominent leaders within the party, saying, “I am extremely disheartened with Congress."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sharmistha Mukherjee accused the Gandhi family of belittling prominent leaders within the party, saying, “I am extremely disheartened with Congress." | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The BJP-led central government approved the allocation of a designated site within the "Rashtriya Smriti" complex at Rajghat for a memorial dedicated to the late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. The decision has drawn gratitude from Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, who also took a strong swipe at the Congress party.  

Expressing her gratitude, Sharmistha Mukherjee shared her thoughts on X, writing, “Called on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to express thanks & gratitude from the core of my heart for his govt’s decision to create a memorial for Baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM."  

She added, “Baba used to say that State honours shouldn’t be asked for, they should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour Baba’s memory. It doesn’t affect Baba where he is now—beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy.”  

Sharmistha Mukherjee Hits Out At Congress 

However, Sharmistha Mukherjee while speaking to Republic Media Network also hit out at the Congress party. She accused the Gandhi family of belittling prominent leaders within the party, saying, “I am extremely disheartened with Congress. Congress only talks about freedom of expression and maintaining dignity. They should have done a lot for late PMs and Presidents, but the Gandhi family always belittles other leaders.”  

She cited the example of former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, stating, “Narasimha Rao was not only PM but also Congress President. Imagine how badly they treated him—they didn’t even allow his body to be taken into the Congress office. When they requested to open the gates, Sonia kept silent. Many senior leaders like my father told us a lot about the Congress and their antics.”  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:25 IST, January 7th 2025

