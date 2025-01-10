Family of TV Journalist Hacked to Death in Chhattisgarh Over Property Dispute

Raipur: Just days after journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was killed in Chhattisgarh, a TV reporter’s family was hacked to death in Surajpur over a property dispute on Friday.

Santosh Kumar Toppo, working for a TV channel, lost his parents and brother in the attack.

The victims have been identified as Maghe Toppo (57) and Basanti Toppo (55), along with his brother, Naresh Toppo (30).

TV Journalist’s Family Hacked To Death

According to reports, the incident occurred when the journalist's family was present at the spot.

Six to seven members of his extended family arrived at the site with whom the journalist's family had a dispute.

Attacked With Axes, Sticks

Moments later, a verbal argument escalated into violence. Journalists’ families were attacked with axes and sticks.

Brother and father died at the spot in the incident while mother was admitted to Ambikapur Medical college where she succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation is underway in the matter and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, police said.

Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Killed

Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who went missing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on January 1, was found dead. His body has been recovered from a septic tank located on the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

The government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which initiated a probe and nabbed the prime suspect in the murder, identified as Suresh Chandrakar, in Hyderabad late Sunday evening. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the details regarding the real motive behind the murder of the journalist and the involvement of others.