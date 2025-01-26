Former MLA Pranav Singh Champion Detained After Firing, Violent Clash At Khanpur MLA’s Roorkee Office

Dehradun: Roorkee witnessed a tense situation on Sunday after a dispute between Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion turned violent. The conflict, which had been brewing on social media for the past two days, escalated to firing gunshots in broad daylight at Umesh Kumar’s camp office. According to the reports, former MLA Champion, on Sunday reached current MLA Kumar’s office with supporters, where a clash between the two sides erupted. The supporters of both the leaders indulged in fighting, abusing, vandalising and pelting stones. Not only this, bullets were also allegedly fired by Champion during the clash leading to a further escalation in the tension.

Meanwhile, following the incident, a case was registered by the Khanpur MLA’s supporters at the local police station leading to the arrest of Pranav Singh Champion. The police are further probing the incident and trying to ascertain the identity of others involved in the clash.

Clash Led To Tension In Roorkee

As per the sources, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, along with his supporters on Sunday arrived at the office of MLA Umesh Kumar located at Gang Canal and allegedly opened fire with rifles and pistols. The gunshots caused panic, and people in the area started running in chaos.

On information, the local police quickly responded, and a large number of officers were deployed to handle the situation. The forensic teams were also called to the scene to examine the incident.

Reports suggested that the disagreement between the two leaders had started over social media comments. On Saturday, Kunwar Pranav Singh had made some alleged objectionable remarks about MLA Umesh Kumar, following which MLA Umesh Kumar went live on social media late at night and retaliated. Their verbal fight continued online, which led to a surge in tensions.

Meanwhile, the situation turned violent on Sunday when Champion, with his supporters, stormed Umesh Kumar’s camp office. Notably, MLA Umesh Kumar was not at the office during the incident.

After receiving information regarding the incident, MLA Umesh Kumar arrived at his office and reportedly made his way toward Champion’s residence with a pistol in hand. However, the police officials present at the spot stopped and persuaded him assuring him of proper action into the matter. The SP Rural, who was present at the spot, stopped Umesh Kumar from further escalating the tension.

Reports suggested that MLA Umesh Kumar’s staff claimed that over 100 rounds were fired during the attack.

Meanwhile, the locals have expressed concern about the rising tension, urging the authorities to resolve the matter quickly to restore peace in the area. Umesh Kumar’s supporters have also gathered in large numbers, demanding that the former MLA Champion be arrested.

Following the incident, Champion was taken into custody at the Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun. The police from Haridwar are currently on their way to arrest him for his involvement in the violence.