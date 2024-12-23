Former Supreme Court Judge V Ramasubramanian Appointed NHRC Chairperson

New Delhi: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramaniam has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). His appointment comes after the retirement of Justice Arun Mishra, who served as NHRC Chairperson until June 1.

Vijayabharathi Sayani Served as Acting Chairperson

During the interim period following Justice Mishra's retirement, NHRC member Vijayabharathi Sayani took over as the acting chairperson. With Justice Ramasubramaniam's new appointment, the leadership of the NHRC is now officially in place.

Justice Ramasubramanian completed his law degree from Madras Law College and became a member of the bar on February 16, 1983. He practiced law for approximately 23 years before the Madras High Court. On July 31, 2006, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court and later became a permanent judge on November 9, 2009.

In 2016, following his request, he was transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad, effective from April 27, 2016. After the bifurcation of the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he was retained as a judge of the newly established Telangana High Court starting January 1, 2019.

Justice Ramasubramanian was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 22, 2019. His tenure as Chief Justice continued until he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on September 23, 2019.

He served as a Supreme Court judge until his retirement on June 29, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu Appoints Priyank Kanoongo as Member of NHRC

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Priyank Kanoongo as a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The appointment, announced on Monday, highlights the government's continued efforts to strengthen the national human rights framework.

Priyank Kanoongo, a well-respected figure in the field of child rights, has an extensive background in social work and advocacy, particularly focusing on issues related to child welfare, education, and protection.

Prior to this appointment, Kanoongo served as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), where he played a pivotal role in shaping policies to safeguard children's rights across India.

National Human Rights Commission

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India was established on October 12, 1993, through the enactment of the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993. This Act was later amended by the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Act, 2006. The NHRC was created to safeguard and promote human rights in the country, functioning as an independent statutory body.

The NHRC’s operations are guided by the Paris Principles, which were first adopted at an international workshop on national institutions for the promotion and protection of human rights held in Paris in October 1991. These principles were subsequently endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution 48/134 on December 20, 1993. The Paris Principles provide a framework for the establishment and functioning of national human rights institutions to ensure their independence, effectiveness, and impartiality.