Future Not in War, But in Buddha: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that due to the country's heritage, it is able to tell the international community that the future does not lie in 'yudh' (war) but in 'Budh' (Buddha).

Addressing the diaspora at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Modi said India is not only the mother of democracy, but democracy is a part of people's lives here.

He said the world today listens to India, which not only presents its own views strongly but also those of the Global South.

Noting that at the time when the world was witnessing the expansion of empires by the power of the sword, Emperor Ashoka chose the path of peace, he said this was the strength of India's heritage.

"Due to this heritage, India is able to tell the world -- 'bhavishya yudh mein nahi hai, Budh mein hai' (the future does not lie in war but in Buddha)," he said.

Modi said he has always considered the diaspora as India's ambassador to the countries they live in.

"We are not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives, our lifestyle. We don't have to be taught diversity, rather, our life runs on diversity. That's why wherever Indians go, they become part of the society of that particular place. We respect the rules and traditions of that country and also honestly serve that country and its society, contributing to its growth and prosperity. At the same time, our hearts continue to beat for India," he said.

The PM said it was because of the diaspora, that he keeps his head high wherever he goes.

"I do not forget the love, affection and prestige I receive across the world. I would like to say thank you. This is because of you, I keep my head high across the world. During the last 10 years, I have met several leaders across the world. The world leaders praise the Indian diaspora. It's because of the social values you add to their society," he said.

"Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today. Over the last decade, our embassies and offices have been sensitive and proactive," he said.

Modi said that earlier in many countries, people had to travel long distances to access consular facilities and wait for days for help.

"Now, these problems are being solved. In the last two years, 14 embassies and consulates have been opened. The scope of the OCI card is also being expanded," he said.

The PM said the diaspora played a major role in Independence in 1947, and sought their help to make India a developed country by 2047.

He said India is not only a young country but also a country of skilled youths.

"The government is trying to ensure that whenever Indian youths go abroad, they go with skills," Modi said, noting that India has the potential to fulfil the world's demand for skilled talent.

He said G20 meetings were organised in various parts of the country to give the world a first-hand experience of India's diversity.

Modi said the speed at which India is progressing in the 21st century, the scale on which development work is being done in the country, is unprecedented.

"In just 10 years, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in India. In just 10 years, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world from the 10th. The day isn't far when India will be the third-largest economy. India's success is being witnessed by the world. We feel proud when Chandrayaan reaches the Shiv Shakti Point. The world is amazed by the digital power of India," he said.

"Today, fighter jets and transport aircraft are being made in India. The day is not too far when you all will come on 'Made in India' planes to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas," he added.

Modi urged the diaspora to propagate "the true history of India" in the places where they live and encourage people to visit the country.

He noted that the current generation in these countries may not be aware of India's prosperity, long period of subjugation, and struggles.

"This is a time for vibrant festivals and gatherings in India. In just a few days, the 'Mahakumb' will start in Prayagraj and you all must visit it. There is a joyful atmosphere everywhere. It was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi came back to India after a long stay abroad. Your presence in India at such a wonderful time is adding to the festive spirit," he said.

"India is now recognised as a Vishwa Bandhu," exclaimed the PM, urging the diaspora to strengthen this global connection.

Modi also suggested the diaspora for organising award functions in their respective countries, specifically for the local residents.

"These awards could be given to prominent individuals in various fields such as literature, art and craft, film, and theatre," he said, maintaining that the Indian embassies and consulates would support them.

This, he noted, would enhance personal connections and emotional bonding with the local people.

He also stressed the role of the diaspora in making local Indian products global.

"Purchase 'Made in India' food packets, clothes, and other items, either locally or online, and include these products in your kitchens and drawing rooms. This will be a substantial contribution towards building a developed India," he said.