Gandhis Supra-Elitist Insult of President Droupadi Murmu: Times When Mother-Son Made Outrageous Remarks

New Delhi: The 'Gandhi' family has once again come under fire for their controversial remarks about President Droupadi Murmu after Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi made disparaging comments about her speech.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar comments from Congress, known for making controversial remarks on government leaders. In the past, the party has used derogatory terms like "Chaiwala" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now, President Murmu has been subjected to disrespectful remarks, with some accusing Congress of setting new lows in India's political discourse. Take a look!

‘Poor Lady, President, Was Tired’: Sonia Gandhi Insults President Murmu

On Friday, President Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament ahead of the Budget 2025, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering India as a "global innovation powerhouse" and emphasising its focus on the welfare of the poor, middle class, and women.

However, after the speech, Sonia Gandhi's remarks about the President quickly stirred controversy. Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Sonia allegedly mocked President Murmu, referring to her as a "poor lady" and claiming that she was visibly tired and struggling to speak by the end of her address. "...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady," Sonia reportedly said.

Boring, Repeating the Same Thing Again and Again: Rahul Gandhi Mocks President

Not far behind, Rahul Gandhi also joined his mother in the criticism, calling the President's speech "boring" and claiming that the President was repeating the same points over and over. Caught on camera while speaking with his mother, Rahul said, “She was repeating the same things again and again."

These latest comments from Congress have sparked outrage with many accusing them of disrespecting the President and undermining the dignity of India's highest constitutional post.

Rahul Disrespected President By Not Greeting Her, BJP Alleges

In November 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Rahul; Gandhi of disrespecting President Murmu by not greeting her at Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament. Sharing videos, BJP's Amit Malviya also alleged that the Congress leader was distracted during the national anthem.

"Rahul Gandhi can’t hold his attention for even 50 seconds, and he had the audacity to make an absolutely distasteful comment on the President of the United States," Malviya said.

Sharing the second video, Malviya asserted, "Congress always disrespects President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, because she is the first Tribal woman to occupy the highest office of the land. Rahul Gandhi and family despise SC, ST and OBCs. It shows".

From Maut ka Saudagar, Ravan To Panauti: Times When Congress Personally Attacked PM Modi

The Congress and the BJP share a fair share of political words war. However, Congress has repeatedly received heavy criticism over its personal attacks on the Prime Minister. From calling him "maut ka saudagar" to "panauti," the list runs long.

Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’

Back in 2007, when Congress appeared to have a lead in the Gujrat elections, the then party president, Sonia Gandhi called PM Modi “Maut Ka Saudagar” (merchant of death), who was then the Chief Minister of the state.

Furthermore, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Mani Shakar claimed that PM Modi would never become prime minister of India, Aiyar said: "The people of India would never accept this, I said, adding, 'Never! Never! Never!' in thundering tones. I then quipped that if, after he lost the election, Modi still wanted to serve tea, we could make some arrangements for him here."

‘Chowkidar Chor Hai,' 'PM Matlab Panauti': Rahul Insults PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has often made disrespectful remarks against PM Modi referring to him as ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ time and again in the course of electoral campaigns.

Referring to India’s defeat in the cricket World Cup final, Rahul had blamed Modi’s presence in the stadium. “PM Matlab Panauti Modi,” he had said.

Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' Remark

During the Assembly elections in Gujarat in 2022, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi "Ravan."

During his rally in Ahmedabad Kharge said, "We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere… Do you have 100 heads like Ravan? I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or assembly elections) … Ask for vote in the name of the candidate … is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?"