Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd, Chembur, Kurla, Vandre East, Vandre West Election Results 2024 Declared

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 Declared: Assembly election results in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd shivajinagar, Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East and Vandre West constituencies have been declared. The Assembly elections in the state on all 288 seats were held in one single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials had informed. Catch all the live election result updates on Republic World.