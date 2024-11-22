Published 21:03 IST, November 22nd 2024
Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd, Chembur, Kurla, Vandre East, Vandre West Election Results 2024 Declared
Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East and Vandre West Assembly election results have been declared.
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 Declared: Assembly election results in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd shivajinagar, Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East and Vandre West constituencies have been declared. The Assembly elections in the state on all 288 seats were held in one single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials had informed. Catch all the live election result updates on Republic World.
Maharashtra Election constituency-wise results 2024 declared
- 170 - Ghatkopar East | BJP's Parag Shah defeats Jadhav Rakhee Harishchandra of the Sharad Pawar's NCP by a margin of 34,999 votes.
- 171 - Mankhurd Shivajinagar | Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi defeats All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Ateeque Ahmad Khan by a margin of 12,753 votes.
- 172 - Anushakti Nagar | Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party Sana Malik defeats NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Fahad Ahmad by a margin of 3,378 votes.
- 173 - Chembur | Shiv Sena's Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate defeats Uddhav's Sena leader Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar by a margin of 10711 votes
- 174 - Kurla (SC) | Shiv Sena's Kudalkar Mangesh defeats Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Pravina Manish Morajkar by a margin of 4,187 votes.
- 175 - Kalina | Uddhav Thackeray's Sena leader Sanjay Govind Potnis defeats BJP's Amarjeet Awadhnarayan Singh by a margin of 5,008 votes.
- 176 - Vandre East | Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Varun Satish Sardesai defeats Ajit Pawar's Zeeshan Baba Siddique by a margin of 11,365 votes.
- 177 - Vandre West | BJP's ADV. Ashish Shelar defeats Congress' Asif Ahemad Zakaria by a margin of 19,931 votes.
Voting in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, November 20 in one single phase. The results will be declared on November 23.
Mahayuti comprising of BJP , Eknath's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's NCP contested the high stakes elections against Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Congress , Uddhav's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar 's NCP.
